Banditry: Police arrest 4 bandits terriorizing Kankara axis in Katsina

…recovers 308 rustled livestock

…nabs serial rapist who specializes in homosexual

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday says it has arrested no fewer than four bandits terriorizing Kankara axis and environs in Katsina State.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah said the persons were arrested with 308 suspected rustled livestock which they claimed belongs to their Masters in the dreaded Rugu forest.

SP Isah said they were arrested as the alleged owners failed to show up and claim ownership of the livestock which comprises of 170 Cows AND 138 Sheep.

According to him, “At about 11:00hrs on Monday and based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in smashing a notorious syndicate of bandits terrorizing Kankara and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with one Isiya Halliru (25-year-old), Nasiru Bature (17-year-old), Bello Hamza (20-year-old) and Hassan Iliyasu (25-year-old), when they were arrested with one hundred and seventy (170) cows and one hundred and thirty-eight (138) sheep reasonably suspected to be rustled ones.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed that the animals belong to their masters living in the dreaded Rugu forest, who failed to show up and claim ownership of the suspected animals.

“The animals have been handed over to the state standing committee for further necessary action. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah said.

The Police Public Relations Officer continued when he said the command also succeeded in arresting a notorious serial rapist, one Muhammadu Auwalu Aliyu, alias Danmaiwaina (31-year-old) who specializes in abusing minor children.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested in connection with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor (name withheld) against the order of nature. In the course of investigation suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that a ritualist gave him the idea to do it as a ritual right or obligation so that he can get anything from any VIP or rich person within the society. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah stated.

