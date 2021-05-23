Ban on open grazing not ban on sale of cows, Jinmi Ajayi says

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A foremost agribusiness expert and farmer, Jinmi Ajayi, has expressed doubt over the Federal Government’s seriousness in tackling the issues of insecurity arising from herders activities that have increasingly plagued southern Nigeria in recent months.

His comment was in reaction to the remarks made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, that the ban on open grazing by southern governors was akin to banning all spare parts trading in the North.

In a statement personally made available to Vanguard, Mr Ajayi, who is also an international trade consultant, said: “I find Attorney General Malami’s attempt to liken the ban of Open Grazing in the South to a ban on the sale of motor spare parts in the North, quite laughable.”

“It almost clearly suggests that the FG may not be entirely serious about curtailing recurring incidences of violence associated with open grazing in Nigeria’s south, affecting lives, property, farming and agribusiness chains.”

“I am sure the southern governors who called for the ban last week did that as a measure towards bettering security, as their communique also confirmed. And this is even asides the fact that open grazing, as it has been practiced down here, has been an open threat to food security considering the wreck on farmlands and lives of farmers.”

He, then, stressed that the ban on open grazing did not in anyway, proscribe sales of cows, while trying to invalidate AG Malami’s parallel example.

“As against what AG Malami suggested, a ban on Open Grazing isn’t a ban on the selling of cows.”

Mr Ajayi concluded by expressing a hope that the Attorney-General will correct his gaffe and provide the governors the constitutional enactments to formalize the ban, a move he believed, would pave a way for better solutions towards cattle and livestock management across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

