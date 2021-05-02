Breaking News
Baba Ijesha: We mothers, will now take law into our own hands ― Blessing Okoro

On 10:26 am
By Ayo Onikoyi

In the wake of bail being granted to alleged child molester, Olarenwaju James Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha by the police on Friday emotions have run wild, with many seeing it as a travesty of justice.

One voice that has joined many to have the accused person remanded in police custody until justice is served, Blessing Okoro, a relationship and mental expert who calls herself an intellectual entertainer has declared that the development would make mothers take the law into their own hands in view of the law being lenient to pedophiles and rapists.

She declares, “We mothers, will now take laws into our hands and go to jail but our children will no longer be damaged on our watch while the person who damaged them lives free. Let’s go to jail. It’s a battle worth fighting. This is war.”

