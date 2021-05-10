Azuka Okwuosa is God’s divine choice for a new Anambra – Anglican Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

As the days go by, Hon Azuka Okwuosa continues to give reasons why he is a befitting candidate for the Anambra state governorship. Asides from his undoubted entrepreneurial and political prowess, he is also a God-fearing man and a lover of the church. On 9th May 2021, the leading aspirant for the Anambra gubernatorial election in November was spotted at the 2021 SYNOD of the St. Michael’s and All Angels Parish, Nawfia.

As a devout member of the Anglican church, he was allowed to address the congregation. He seized the opportunity to encourage his audience. He encouraged them to seek God’s kingdom first, and other things would definitely follow. He made it known that he was committed to God’s work through the church. He proved this point by donating a substantial sum to the ongoing church project.

The Bishop of the Awka Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Chibuzo Ibezim, appreciated Hon Okwuosa’s laudable gesture. The Bishop commended him as an honest and amiable man who would make an excellent governor. He used the opportunity to reveal that Hon Okwuosa is God’s choice for a new Anambra state. He prayed for him, asking that God will use him to the glory of Anambra and asked that God would lead him through his journey to make Anambra great.

Hon Okwuosa is a man of compassion and service, resulting from his strong Christian background. This gesture is one of several good deeds he has done to the benefit of the church and society. No doubt his thoughtfulness, passion and charisma continues to cement his reputation as the suitable governor of Anambra state.

