Ayo Animashaun, Shina Peller, others storm OSMD Network Summit Season 2

Top Nigerian dignitaries trooped out for The Second Edition of the Oyo Si Ma Dun (OSMD) Network Summit which took place at Mauve 21 Event Center, Oyo State on the 5th of May 2021.

The OSMD Network Second Edition which was themed “Content As The New Oil” reintegrates different industry gurus ranging from business, music, comedy, and the likes to inspire the younger generation on the importance of content and monetization.

The annual event which is founded by Nigerian politician and CEO Sodium Group, Abisoye Fagade had in attendance a couple of top Nigerian dignitaries such as Hon Shina Peller, Gbenga Adeyinka, Debola Lagos, Ayo Animashaun, Woli Arole, Samuel ‘Big Sam’ Olatunji, Efe Omorogbe, Aramide, Kokun Foundation Olugbuyi Ogunnaike, Demo Pumpin, Bhadmus Abdulakeem, Peteru Comedian, Dr. Smile, Uche Pedro and the likes.

Speaking on the event, the convener, Abisoye Fagade had this to say “We live in an ever-changing world, the only constant thing is change. We owe it to ourselves to be abreast of these changes, adjust and hence position ourselves at the forefront of the new era.

The saying “content is king” should not be paid lip service. We have to take a look at what content is, what opportunities are available in that market, how to harness these opportunities as individuals and more especially as a state.

Ibadan used to be the pacesetter and I feel that we are not standing at advantage anymore, so I feel that our youth here need to open up their mind so that they can see beyond their current status, the way the youths are thinking these days, they rely mostly on handouts and people giving them something and I feel in Ibadan, we can do better”.

