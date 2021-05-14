Ayade’s aide celebrates with motherless, street kids in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development, Dr. Oscar Ofuka has admonished street kids and Motherless children that they have a bright future as they were qualified to become important personalities in society if they stayed focus in their endeavors.

He gave the admonition while feasting with them( street kids/Motherless children) as part of activities marking his birthday in Calabar .

Dr Ofuka who fed over 100 street kids popularly referred to as “Skolombo ” also donated various items including cartons of noodles, detergents, toilet tissue, cash amongst others to the Infant Jesus Motherless Home, Betaba, Calabar South LGA.

Speaking with the Children at the cultural center in Calabar he advised them to desist from any form of crime as well as intake of hard drugs stressing that such vices could ruin their chances of leaving the “street life ” and amounting to nothing in the society.

The Cocoa Development Adviser to Gov Ayade who dined with them disclosed that he can only be fulfilled and happy when they (street kids) were happy as he cannot be comfortable only sharing what God has given him with his immediate family.

“I can never be satisfied just celebrating with my family and friends alone, that is why I came to wine and dine with you because you people matter. Just like boss, the governor believes that no child should go to bed without food in his stomach, I think of you people every time.

“This is why I decided that I would celebrate my birthday with you people here today, and I want to people to know that the government of governor Ben Ayade will continue to do more to make life easier for everyone in the state.

“Do not under any circumstances indulge in crime,I know that hunger can make you want to steal but you must resist such negative tendencies and don’t allow peer pressure lead you into the use of drugs, it will ruin your future, focus on your endeavors and you will become successful tomorrow,” Oscar said.

At the Infant Jesus Motherless Home, Oscar called on the Children at the Orphanage to pray for peace in Nigeria adding that without peace there can’t be growth and development.

” I want you to pray for peace in Nigeria, this is the only country we have, if there is war, there cannot be growth and development, in your little corner, in your prayers, always remember Nigeria, he said.

On her part, the Reverend Sister in Charge of the Motherless Home, Rev. Sister Christiana Chinemerem lauded Dr Oscar Ofuka for his magnanimity while calling on other good-spirited individuals to emulate his kind gestures.

” Silver and gold we have none, we can only pray for our benefactors who support us in different forms either by donations of cash or essential items, we also call on other good spirited Nigerians to emulate people like Dr Ofuka who decided to celebrate with us today,”; she noted.

Kindly Share This Story: