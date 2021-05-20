Ayade: Leave the dead and join the living, APC challenges PDP Govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Still basking in the euphoria of its recent big catch, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Thursday challenged governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to leave their “dead party” and pitch tent with the “living” APC.

APC in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe however congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade “for his wise and timely decision to leave a dead party, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for a living and thriving party, the All Progressives Congress APC”.

The ruling party commended what it described as the patriotic disposition and judgment that shaped Gov. Ayade’s decision to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a better Nigeria as a member of the APC.

“The APC is advising the other governors who are stranded in the sinking wreckage of the PDP to exercise the best option of abandoning that vessel”, the statement added.

APC also urged members of the PDP in the National and State Houses of Assembly “who are still hanging on to the sinking party to leave it for good and join the APC, which has been repositioned by the excellent leadership qualities of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC”.

“The APC notes with satisfaction that Governor Ayade has always been an APC man at heart given the humane and progressive manner in which he managed the affairs of Cross River State. The people of Cross River State will now enjoy more developmental initiatives based on the APC values of delivering dividends of democracy designed to improve the wellbeing of the people.

“The APC observed that the total lack of internal democracy, which turned the PDP into a one-man show, has caused frustration and alienated PDP governors and legislators who are hardly consulted in the way the party is administered.

“The lack of democracy was exhibited by the PDP, which hurled invectives on Governor Ayade for dumping the party which has totally lost focus and purpose.

“As the leader of the APC in Cross River State, we call on all our supporters, members and leaders to rally round, support and work with Governor Ayade to rebuild, reposition and strengthen the Party in Cross River State and by extension the South-South and the country at large”, APC added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

