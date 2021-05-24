Avocats SANs Frontiers advocate for promotion of human rights standards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Avocats SANs Frontiers France otherwise known as Lawyers Without Borders ‘SAFE’ Project, in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association, have called for the promotion and respect to the rule of law and promotion of human rights standards.

The call was made on Monday, in Lagos, at the opening of three days of Human Rights Training for security agencies.

Speaking at the event, head of office ASF France in Nigeria, Mrs Angela Uwandu said that the SAFE project falls within the context of human rights violations including torture, extra judicial killings and arbitrary detentions by security agencies in the country.

She said training of the security agencies, is to promote human rights standards, adding that they are very passionate about accountability.

Uwandu said the three days training for security agencies was organized because there is a need to address core human rights torture, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detention.

“We have several activities to enable us to tackle this issues and one of the reasons we are having this training, for security agents on human rights, it’s because there is knowledge gab of human rights standards among the security agencies, this training is our contribution in bridging that gab. “

Also speaking at the event, the Vice-chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Lagos branch, Mr Okechukwu Ilofubunwe, said there is a need for Nigeria to respect the rights of all citizens.

Ilofubunwa said “My message is for us to try and comply with the thence of the law because it is actually a law that created what we are doing. First, we are all human beings.

“It is the law that has defined your role and If you don’t respect the law, at the end of the day, it comes back to hut all of us. Last week I joined some magistrates in Lagos to conduct detention facilities decongestion, I was at state CID, imagine a facility of just about 40, will have more than 300, inmates”.

Another speaker, Mr Lucas Koyejo, Lagos State coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, said what was witnessed last year during the ENDSARS protest showed that a lot of policemen use to abuse human rights because of the fallout.

“What caused the ENDSARS protest was violation and abuse of power, we saw what it caused in terms of life and property”, he said.

