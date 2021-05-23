Breaking News
Average US price of gas jumps 8 cents per gallon to $3.10

A fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. May 20, 2021.

The average US price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.23 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.53 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is up 6 cents over the same period, to $3.22.

Colonial, which supplies about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, said that after it learned of the May 7 ransomware attack, it took its pipeline system offline in order to restart operations quickly and safely.

The shutdown led to panic buying of gasoline in many communities.

[Associated Press]

Vanguard News Nigeria

