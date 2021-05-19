Average price of kerosene, cooking gas increases in April ― NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased from N361.29 in March to N362.68 in April.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (April 2021)” obtained from its website on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 0.38 per cent month-on-month and by 5.95 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It said states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were; Taraba at N478.89, Ebonyi N468.33 and Benue N452.17.

However, Abuja at N250, Bayelsa N255.71 and Yobe N290.28 paid the lowest average price per litre for kerosene in April.

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -0.87 per cent month-on-month and increased by 1.81 per cent year-on-year to N1, 226. 08 in April from N1, 236. 86 in March.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were; Katsina N1, 572. 73, Kebbi N1, 570 and Jigawa N1,422.22.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were; Bayelsa N917.50, Delta N1, 008.46 and Rivers N1062.50,” the Bureau stated.

Meanwhile, the average price for the refilling of a five kilogramme (5kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas otherwise known as Cooking Gas increased by 0.56 per cent month-on-month and by 5.72 per cent year-on-year to N2, 069. 21 in April from N2, 057. 71 in March.

The report said states with the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi whose residents paid N2, 486. 40, Borno N2, 393. 25 and Adamawa N2, 393.04.

It added Jigawa at N1, 800, Kaduna at N1, 839. 29 and Ondo at N1, 847. 96 paid the lowest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder in April.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas decreased by -0.96 per cent month-on-month and increased by 3.75 per cent year-on-year to N4, 317. 55 in April from N4, 359. 23 in March.

“States with the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were; Enugu at N4, 828.57, Abuja N4, 780 and Sokoto N4, 664. 75.

“States with the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Kaduna at N3, 741.14, Zamfara N3, 790 and Katsina N3, 848. 81,” the report said.

The NBS said in arriving at the report, fieldwork was done by more than 700 of its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.

