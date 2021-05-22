Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, LT. General Ibrahim Attahiru and others as a national disaster of immense proportion that has thrown the entire nation into mourning.

Lawan has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of Lt. General Attahiru, and other military officers killed in an air crash on Friday while on official trip to Kaduna.

In a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff and the entire members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over this tragedy.

“This incident is saddening, coming at a time there is a fresh momentum in the nation’s war against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.

“The Chief of Army Staff and the other officers gave their lives for the security and unity of Nigeria and will be remembered as heroes in the history of the country.

“I commiserate with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the families of the deceased over the tragic incident and wish the departed souls eternal peace.”

