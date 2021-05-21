Attahiru’s death: ‘I’m deeply shaken with a sense of great personal loss — El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the news of General Attahiru’s death has left him deeply shaken, with a sense of great personal loss, coming so soon after his appointment had brought immense pride and a sense of hope to the people of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement on Friday night that the Kaduna State Government received with immense sadness news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers in a plane crash which occurred in Kaduna on Friday evening.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai eulogized Lt. Gen. Attahiru as a shining star whose sudden death has robbed Nigeria of an officer striving to bring the new drive to secure the country against terrorists and other threats to national security.

The Governor on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, extended his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, all branches of the military, especially the Nigerian Army, and the family of General Attahiru, as well as the families of all the officers who have lost their lives in the national tragedy.

He prayed to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest, and comfort their families as the nation, grapples with this colossal and very painful loss.

