Attahiru’s death, a National Tragedy, he died a hero — Ndume

… Mourns late Army Chief, Gallant Soldiers

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru as a national tragedy and that the army chief died a worthy hero.

In a statement he personally signed Saturday, the former Senate Leader said that he received the news of the death of Attahiru and ten others with shock.

Ndume lamented that the late gallant General died at a time when the nation was looking up to him to effectively provide the necessary leadership that would eliminate insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

He described Attahiru and members of his team as highly dedicated and patriotic Nigerians who have already commenced the implementation of strategies that the Nigerian Army needed to tackle external and internal forces that are threatening the nation’s peace.

Ndume prayed Allah to grant eternal salvation for all that lost their lives in the air mishap.

He also prayed that the family members would have the fortitude to bear the loss

Ndume said, “No doubt, this is a difficult loss for the entire Armed Forces at this crucial time when we are confronted by insecurity in all parts of the country.

“I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant the families and the Armed Forces the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss. Amen.

