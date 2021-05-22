Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate Committee on Navy has expressed shock over the passage of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash on Friday alongside ten other gallant soldiers.

In a press release issued late Friday night and signed by Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, Distinguished Senator George Thompson Sekibo, the committee said it is still in shock over the passage of the COAS and others.

Attahiru was truly a soldier’s soldier as he dillgently and brilliantly displays this rare quality during our Senate committee interactive sessions.

We are going to truly miss his insightful and meticulous approach to military matters as it affects insecurity in Nigeria.

As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the Senate Committee on Navy condoles the families of all those involved in the unfortunate incident.

May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace.

