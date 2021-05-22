Attahiru: Reps’ minority caucus calls for probe of recent military plane crashes

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Gbajabiamila, Air Force C’mte mourn Army Chief, other fallen soldiers

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has expressed shock over the Friday crash of the military aircraft that claimed the lives of Chief of Army Staff, COAS Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

The came as the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Air Force Committee of the House also expressed sadness over the unfortunate occurrence.

A statement signed by the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday described the deceased as courageous soldiers.

The Caucus called for an investigation into the immediate military plane crash and the two recent ones to ascertain their causes.

“The Minority caucus is grief-stricken by this huge tragedy which has befallen our dear nation and we demand a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Gen. Attahiru and the other officers were very courageous and patriotic soldiers, who gave all in the defence of our dear fatherland.

“The minority caucus charges the military not to be weighed down by the tragic event but to remain focused and undeterred so as to ensure that the heroes did not die in vain.

“Our caucus calls for a system-wide investigation into the cause of the crash as well as the last two crashes of our military planes which also led to the loss of lives of our gallant and promising officers.

“As representatives of the people, we stand with the Army, the entire military as well as the families of the Chief of Army Staff and other gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme price in service to secure our nation.

“Our caucus prays to God to console them at this hour of grief.

We urge the Federal Government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of our fighting men and women, who are daily putting their lives on the line for the security of our nation”, the statement stated.

Similarly, Gbajabiamila said the death of the Army Chief was unfortunate coming at a time that the Nigerian military was finding solutions to the security challenges in the country.

He said having taken over from the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, a couple of months ago, Attahiru has shown a lot of commitment in tackling the security situation in the country.

Gbajabiamila, who said he had a few meetings with Attahiru in search of solutions to the challenges, noted that the late Army Chief came across as a core professional officer.

He said the Nigerian military, especially the Nigeria Army, has lost a dedicated and committed senior officer whose services to fatherland will be sorely missed.

The Speaker in a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi sent his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian military, and the Attahiru family over the loss.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the soldiers.

On its own part, the House Committee on Airforce described as painful and shocking the unfortunate death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Atahiru and eleven others on board the ill-fated military plane.

The Chairman of the Committee Shehu Koko APC Kebbi State in a statement said the news came to him as a shock having embarked on official duty to Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday with the late chief of army staff.

He said, “The news of the crash is still a shock to me as I am aware of his hard work and tour to states across the Federation in a bid to find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the country.”

“It is unfortunate that this is coming at a time when the country’s service chiefs are doing everything possible to win the war against insurgency in Nigeria

“This is painful and shocking, as I condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Military, Nigerian Army and Airforce.

Koko said he was not unmindful of their dedication and gallant effort to secure the country, tasking them not to relent in their fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

On Friday “The Nigerian Army had confirmed the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru. The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.”

“The COAS was en route Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened.”

Koko while praying for the families of the deceased to bear the irreparable loss and urged the Nigerian military to sustain the fight and synergy in the interest of the country.

He said the Nigerian military has lost a dedicated and gallant officer whose service to fatherland will be sorely missed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

