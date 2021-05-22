Attahiru: CSO calls on Buhari to employ independent air accident experts to unravel cause of crash

Kindly Share This Story:

Condoles with family, Army

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians mourn the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior officers in Air Force plane crash on Friday, Civil Society Organisation and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to employ independent air accident experts to unravel the cause of the crash.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju and made available to Vanguard.

According to Adeyanju the call became necessary following the way and manner the Air Force plane crashed close to landing at the Kaduna Airport, and the investigation should be done thoroughly by air accident experts and report made public to Nigerians.

The statement reads in part, “Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the Chief of Army Staff, the Air Force crew, and other generals who lost their lives in the ill-fated crash that occurred in Kaduna International Airport.

“We call on the President to launch an inquest into the cause of the crash that claimed the lives of some of our finest officers by employing the services of independent air accident experts.

“It cannot be a coincidence that three Nigerian Air Force jets have crashed in a space of three months. Something is fundamentally wrong somewhere and the onus is on the President to uncover these mysterious crashes.

He (Adeyanju) also asserted that it appears various security agencies have been compromised, “We are worried that the security agencies may have been compromised.

“We have always condemned the idea of granting former Boko Haram fighters amnesty and the dire consequences of enlisting them into the army and other security forces.

“The cabinet of the President and our security agencies are filled with terrorist sympathizers. Unless the President rids his administration of these unscrupulous elements that have infiltrated his cabinet, the war against insurgency will continue to be a mirage.

“Moreover, we are calling on the president and his Vice to suspend every traveling activity by air pending the outcome of a comprehensive report on the numerous Air Force plane crashes by the Independent Air Accident experts earlier recommended.”

He also prayed Almighty God to grant all the victims of the crash and gallant officers who lost their lives fighting for Nigeria eternal repose.

Vanguard News Nigeria

