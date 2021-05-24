Attahiru: Buhari postpones FEC, Police Council meetings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other senior military officers and service men, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of this week’s meetings of the Federal Executive Council and that of the Police Council.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said; “Further to the directive of Mr. President for the National Flag to fly at half-mast nationwide from 24th – 26th May, 2021 and the declaration of today, Monday 24th May, 2021, as work free-day for members of the Armed Forces, the President has also directed that the Federal Executive Council Meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 be postponed to Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021.

“Similarly, the Police Council Meeting which was earlier scheduled for Thursday 27th May, 2021 be postponed to Thursday 3rd June, 2021 in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other Senior Military Officers and Service Men.

“President Muhammadu Buhari urges all citizens to use this period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for the family to bear the painful loss”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

