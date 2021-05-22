Breaking News
Attahiru: ACF  condoles with President Buhari

On 9:20 pm
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF, has condoled with the President, Commander – in – Chief over the tragic death  of the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in an air crash.

Audu Ogbe,National Chairman ACF,in a statement on Saturday, said the death of these gallant officers in active service  came as a tragic news to all members of the forum.

Ogbe said in the statement thus:”We remember that only recently, the President appointed General Ibrahim Attahiru with other service chiefs to lead the fight against  insurgency and all other forms of threats to our collective national security.”

“We at the ACF were just begining to appreciate his new approach to tackling our multiple security challenges when the news of his tragic death hit us.”

“We have since then been praying at the ACF that God will grant the President, the army high command, the rank and file, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

We similarly pray for the other gallant members of  the Armed forces who lost their lives.”

“We condole with members of their families in this their hour of distress and emotional trauma. Only God can alleviate the pains they are facing now.”

“We pray that our Lord God grants our President the wisdom to select suitable replacements for the heroes departed, particularly for the Chief of Army Staff. The security situation we find ourselves in Nigeria today calls for the best, nothing but the best.”

