Attackers of Abia INEC office enemies of Nigeria ― Orji Kalu

Attack on Abia INEC office needless ― Orji Kalu
Orji Kallu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums, leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the act as undemocratic and uncivilised.

The former governor of Abia, urged law enforcement agencies to commence a full-scale investigation into the attack to identify and bring the perpetrators to book.

He stressed that Nigeria’s growing democracy must be protected for the sake of development.

While calling on the political class to uphold democratic virtues in their endeavours, Kalu emphasised that politics was not a do-or-die affair.

He said: “The attack on INEC office in Ohafia local government area of Abia state, is needless and unacceptable.

“Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its leading role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country.

“The sponsors and perpetrators of the attack are enemies of the country.

“I implore security agencies to fish out the people behind the attack in a bid to forestall recurrence.”

Kalu further urged INEC not to relent in its efforts to sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

