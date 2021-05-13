Association inaugurates Lagos chapter excos, visits traditional rulers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

To foster unity, peace and bring together sons and daughters of South-South indigenes in Lagos to actualise the eradication of poverty and marginalisation in Niger Delta, the national body of South-South Chiefs, Elders and Opinion Leaders Association of Nigeria has inaugurated Lagos Chapter to achieve this mandate.

The inauguration was proceeded by a courtesy visit to Osolo of Isolo, High Chief Abeere, Bale of Ilasamaja, Chief Tajudeen, Baale of Okota.

National Chairman/National Director of the Association, High Chief Omubo Atuboinoma Harry said, “we are inaugurating executives to manage the affairs of those in Lagos State. He enjoined the new executives to work judiciously, work towards the purpose of the group, take importance and recognition of where they came from and the purpose of the oath of office.

South-South Chiefs and Elders and Opinion Leaders Association of Nigeria is a combination of the six states in the Niger Delta. They assist to fight the emancipation, marginalisation against poverty”. “So the brain behind the formation of South-South Chiefs and Elders is unity, bring the six states together to have a voice. Also collectively to fight against poverty within our area.

Unfortunately, we are a non-political organisation and don’t intend to be one but we have done a lot to bridge the gap among the Niger Delta especially the South-South states and also to fight against marginalisation, suppression. In terms of unity, we have achieved that. When you look at the group, we have members from Cross River State, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos State and those in The Diaspora. The association was formed in 2012.

On the security situation in Nigeria, the hearts of Nigerians especially the South-South are bleeding because of the insecurity in Nigeria.

In addition, chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Association, Hon. Gogo Sampson Ogbilikana who said that the motto of the association is the voice of unity, good governance and peace for development further stressed, “we distinguish ourselves in this regard by ensuring unity and oneness among the sons and daughters of South-South and better welfare for our members and living peacefully with our host. Our aim and objectives are to support and encourage good governance base on humanity, loyalty and integrity with God fearing leadership to improve standard of the South-South people and the entire masses of Nigeria”.

Vice President/Chairman, Inauguration Committee of the Association, Prince Opuda Inala, said that the purpose of the group is to unite the South-South people together. it is for us to work together as one people because of what is happening in the country.

In the same vein, Financial Secretary of the Association, Daniel Enobong Etukudo said, “we are here for the formal inauguration of this great association, the Lagos branch. we have been in existence but now, we are going to be inaugurated and recognised by the national body.

What attracted me to this association is that we are meant to eradicate poverty in our region. I want our brothers and sisters in the South- South, wherever you are, let them come and join us to form a formidable team to fight against poverty in our region and that is the message that is passing around”.

The Association’s woman leader, Comfort Rollings said, “I am the woman leader of the association and I will work with other members to make our women happy. I want to make an impact that when I leave the position, they will remember me as their woman leader”.

