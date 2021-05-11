Aso Rock Robbery: Have things fallen apart? ― Ohanaeze Ndigbo questions

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide demands full investigations of the armed men suspected to be robbers that reportedly invaded the residences of two senior aides to President Muhammadu Buhari( Chief of staff and Admin officer) inside the precinct of the Presidential Villa, as it shows that” things fall apart and centre cannot hold”.

Nigerians are disturbed over continuous attacks and the worsening security situation across the country but definitely, according to Ohanaee, the reported attack in Aso Rock is ” an attempt by bandits to make a mockery of Presidency’s incapacitate to protect themselves and Nigerians and an eye-opener for Nigerians to protect themselves”.

In a statement Tuesday by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly address the nation and seek foreign assistance to help Nigeria out of “this raging war at the doorsteps.”

“We sympathize with Ibrahim Gambari and Abubakar Maikano over the armed robbery attacks on May 9th 2021,” Nigerians awaits the outcome of the investigation to know if it’s terrorist attacks or mere robbery incidents”.

You would recall that in a aeries of Tweets on Monday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu confirmed that burglars in the early hours of Monday made an attempt to break into the official residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, around the presidential villa, Abuja.

The presidential aide was however silent on whether any arrest was made given the level of tight security network around the residence.

