As Annie Okonkwo and lady Chinyere celebrates today

Distinguished Sen. Annie Okonkwo and Lady Chinyere Okonkwo are breeds of special circumstance. Agunechemba, meaning the lion of safety for all, and Ugo Agu, the eagle of splendour to the lion, are permanent twines of affection and twins in celebration.

Ordinarily, the affinity between the king of the forests and the lord of the air evokes scary prospects. Does it not? Peculiar breeds remember? Well, in choosing the title of distinction to decorate them in their ancestry the agreement was unanimous that both are exemplars and nothing fitted better.

The irony is made plain that the metaphor of the lion as gate keeper takes no prisoners. Its “deadlier” when the eagle is in holy alliance. You don’t just dare. That metaphor has stuck in unbreakable spirit and flesh. No better proof is handy. Wearing their beads of union, they have come a long way in brilliant radiance that shines a longer route.

With a fixed badge as youthful grandparents, the bold signature of eminence in favour, is a clear reference of a couple whose lines has fallen in pleasant landscapes. Indeed, a couple whose finishing designs with love, remain their redemption architecture of faith, that have proved superior to the surging waves of nature’s peels and slips.

“That the straws of being human has bowed to the grip of grace, is a victory we renew in gratitude yearly together as one”, he renders as a sermon. Yes, blessed as they are, as people of substance and liberal dispensers of favours, it counts little as reason they celebrate. They celebrate more as open testifiers to Gods mercies, that everyman who counts his days to one full year circle should submit to the humility of thanksgiving as a forgiven ritual. “Its an open precept of our humanity we hold sacred, because thanksgiving is our weapon of victory over agonies, trials and denials” he confessed again.

Man’s simplicity should triumph over vanities, because in it lies the fulfillment of higher purpose for the society. The reign of God’s love, the beauty of family, the blessings of friends and well wishers who indulge us with prayers and good wishes, are golden inspirations that what people declare, God indeed actualize.

Come to think of it, I have been privileged to celebrate twice amidst a chilling pandemic that have rained griefs and traumas in the worst spread of woes upon humanity. I have lost irreplaceable friends and confidants whose pains of departure, are still nightmare reminder of our nothingness. I feel no better entitled to be on this side than them, but I feel grateful that honour to Him that gives, is respect to those that are recalled.

It is something of a divine mystery, that time as equal universal constant, does not operate as equal speedometer of lifespan, success, blessings or otherwise, just pure mercy & grace, he insists. It is reason enough why our spontaneous prompt to adding one more year in good health, is to dance in praise and regale Him in glory.

Senator Annie Okonkwo and Lady Chinyere were born in May 23 and 26 respectively, hence they celebrate and swim together to glorious applause. And in that arena of praise, Chinyere is a unsparing dancer and Annie, a luxuriant clapper. Give it to them as we toast to their new age. Congratulations.

