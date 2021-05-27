ARTDECO NFT token set to change the BSC NFT marketplace game

Kindly Share This Story:

ARTDECO is launching an NFT Minting platform where Creators and NFT makers can mint and and also a marketplace where BSC NFT tokens can be sold by curators.

About ARTDECO

Art Deco Token, ARTDECO is a marketplace aiming to link sellers (typically content creators such as digital artists, model creators or meme makers) with buyers who can select pieces they wish to purchase.

To turn their work into an Non Fungible Tokens-NFT, creators must first “mint” a token using ARTDECO’s Dapps.

Similar to other tokens on Binance, the NFT can be transferred between wallets using ARTDECO’s software.

ARTDECO leverages the Binance blockchain to embed within an NFT’s code the full history of its owners and transactions. Of note, when a transaction goes through, both the buyer and the seller have to pay transaction fees that go to the ARTDECO network.

One interesting feature of NFTs is the ability to program royalties, or the rights to future cash flows, within these assets. This means that creators on ARTDECO can set a percentage of future sales and collect them automatically by issuing a token. This is a major feature drawing creators to this technology, because unlike with traditional content platforms, NFTs can be designed to pay out royalties immediately.

For instance, if a piece of digital art listed a 10% royalty, the creator would receive 10% of any consequent sale of that art. ARTDECO is an Elon Musk-Inspired market solution.

ARTDECO is a valuable digital token inform of digital currency, much like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

But unlike a standard coin in the block chain, a NFT is unique and cannot be exchanged this is why it is referred to as non-fungible.

What is An NFT?

It is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They can be bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos like Bitcoin.

The NFT boom is in full force as big brands, celebrities, musician’s athletes are minting their own NFTs to capitalize on the latest crypto trend, making millions in the process.

