Arsenal’s Willian mulls Chelsea return, as Inter Miami lurk around

Arsenal attacker Willian is understood to be mulling a possible shock return to Chelsea, a season after his departure from Stamford Bridge

The 32-year old Brazilian joined the Gunners last summer after a protracted contract renewal standoff at Chelsea, where the Brazilian was seeking a three-year deal, with the Blues unwilling to offer such terms.

However, after less than a year at the Emirates and with just one goal in 37 appearances, Willian is understood to be keen to consider his options.

A number of clubs in Europe, as well as David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami, are working hard to sign the Brazilian, but Sky Sports News has learnt that a return to Stamford Bridge would be his number one choice.

Willian is contracted at Arsenal until the summer of 2023, but Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth reported this week that he would likely be allowed to leave early as Arsenal look to free up funds for their transfer targets.

Vanguard News Nigeria

