Arsenal’s Aubameyang hails medics after recovery from malaria

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hailed the clubs medics for helping him recover from malaria in time for the gunners’ crunch Europa League Semi-final tie with Villarreal

The lethal forward who contracted Malaria while on international football duties with the Gabonese national team, recovered in time to play a starring role in the Gunners 2-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Aubameyang registered a goal and assist as the Gunners took all three points against Newcastle, providing a massive boost for Arsenal who go into the second leg of the Europa League semi-final trailing 2-1 to Villarreal.

Speaking after the game, Aubameyang told the club’s official website: “At the end for the last five minutes, I was dying a little bit. But to tell the truth, I felt good the whole game, so I was really happy with that.

“I have to say that the doctors did incredible work with me, bringing me to the hospital and stuff like that. I’m really thankful for them.

“When you are out for a few weeks you realise how good it is to be back on the pitch. I was really happy to be back first and scoring a goal.”

Aubameyang returned to action in the first leg against Villarreal, playing five minutes as the north London side lost 2-1.

Aubameyang who saw five minutes of action in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final will be hoping to play a vital role in the second leg as Arsenal aim to reach the final of the competition.

Aubameyang continued: “It was really important to take some confidence and win this game. We know that we will need everyone to be ready on Thursday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: