Army to bury General Attahiru Saturday at National Military Cemetery

…As Defence Minister mourns late COAS.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, 22 May 21.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig General Mohammed Yerima said, “It will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the internment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs (1 pm).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi has described as a rude shock and unfortunate, the death in a plane crash of the 21st Chief of Army Staff Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru barely four months in the saddle.

General Magashi in a condolence message said the Air mishap that claimed the precious lives of the Chief of Army Staff, alongside other senior officers and his aides represents a huge national disaster.

While condoling the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Military and the Nigerian Army in particular as well as his immediate family and Nigeria in general he described late General Attahiru as a gallant, dogged, disciplined and dedicated senior officer who died in the line of duty to his fatherland.

He recalled his unblemished track records of service to the nation as Director Army Public Relations,(DAPR), Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and as General Officer Commanding, GOC which culminated in his elevation to the enviable three-star status as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in January this year.

He described his emergence as Army boss at such a critical time in the nation’s efforts at surmounting her internal security challenges as symbolically strategic but impactfully short-lived in the anals of the service.

General Magashi sadly noted that although the late General died when his service is needed most, his short but eventful tenure as the Chief of Army Staff and over three decades of dedicated, selfless and patriotic service will never be forgotten.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and to grant him Alijannat Firidaus as well besiege God to grant the nation, the Military constituency and his beloved family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

