ARG to Garba Shehu: Nigeria is not for Buhari to do as he wishes

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, yesterday, described the statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, as unschooled and condescending.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, ARG lambasted Mr. Shehu’s arrogance for deeming the proclamation of the southern governors as of ‘questionable legality’.

The statement reads: “It is now clear, even to the blind that Mr. Shehu, who has shown over time that his stock-in-trade is ethnic chauvinism, is not speaking for the presidency. Rather, he is the mouthpiece of Fulani oligarchs, whose nepotistic and unbridled ambition is the pursuit of a nebulous prophecy of Fulani conquest of Nigeria. Other than this, there is no justification for Mr. Shehu, who has a penchant for addressing Nigerians as slaves and second-class citizens, to still retain his position by now.

If anyone is in doubt before as to the surreptitious pursuit of ethnocentric agenda by the Buhari administration, Shehu’s disgraceful labeling of the proclamations of Southern governors as of ‘questionable legality’ is a clear reflection of the subterfuge going on in the presidency.

“For whatever it is worth, we want to tell Garba Shehu and those he represents that their ethnocentric pursuit has been truncated in the past and it will remain truncated.

“ARG enjoins all peace-loving Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the position of the Southern Governors and calls on the governors to remain resolute on and united by their proclamations.”

