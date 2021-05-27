Arewa leader calls for urgent constitution of NDDC board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Southern Leader of Arewa , Alhaji Musa Saidu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently constitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission for a substantive Managing Director to be in place.

Alhaji Saidu spoke to the Vanguard yesterday on phone, saying it was high time a substantive board was in place for the commission.

Recalling that he was one of those who fought for the establishment of the commission as a northern youth leader working with the late Harold Dappa Biriye as his mentor Saidu said, running the commission with interim bodies was derailing the vision of the founding fathers of the commission.

Alhaji Saidu said the federal government should urgently take steps to avert crisis in the Niger Delta by appointing a substantive board for the commission.

“ You can see the tension all over, Mr President should immediately appoint a substantive board for the commission “, he said.

“Why is it that NDDC’s board cannot be created? We are surprised that they cannot create NDDC board, I was the one that moved the motion for NDDC to be created as an interventionist agency to replace the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission, OMPADEC at a meeting in Arewa House . The late Harold Dapa Biriye that was my mentor asked me to speak at the meeting held on November 17, 2000.” , he recalled.

“We don’t want trouble in the Niger Delta, they should constitute the board. Any time there is trouble in the Niger Delta , particularly in Port Harcourt you will see a group will hijack it and begin to attack the northerners “, he said.

“I was at the centre of the creation of the NDDC that is why I am shouting.

“The NDDC was created through the agitations of Ijaw youths . The agitation for constitution of the board is legitimate and should be granted.

“The Ijaws have never attacked northerners any day in the country . I am putting my weight as Chairman of Arewa in the South to call for reconstitution of the board, this confusion in NDDC should end,“ he said.

