Arewa leader calls for urgent constitution of NDDC board

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Southern Leader of Arewa , Ahaji Musa Saidu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently  constitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission  for a substantive Managing Director to be in place.

Alhaji Saidu spoke to the Vanguard yesterday on phone, saying it was high time a substantive board was in  place for the commission.

Recalling that he was one of those who fought for the establishment of the commission as a northern youth  leader  working with the late Harold Dappa Biriye as his mentor  Saidu said  running the commission with interim bodies was derailing the vision of the founding fathers of the commission.

Alhaji Saidu said the federal government should  urgently take steps to avert crisis in the Niger Delta by  appointing a substantive board for the commission.

“ You can see the tension all over,  Mr President should immediately appoint a substantive board for the commission. “, he said.

“Why is it that NDDC’s  board cannot be created? We are surprised that they cannot create NDDC board,  I was the one that moved the motion  for NDDC to be  created as an interventionist agency to replace the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission,  OMPADEC  at a meeting in Arewa House .  The late Harold Dapa Biriye  that was my mentor  asked me to speak at the meeting that held at the Arewa House on 17 November 2000.” , he recalled.

“We don’t  want trouble in the Niger Delta, they should constitute the board. Any time there is trouble in the Niger Delta , particularly  in Port Harcourt  you will see a group will hijack it  and begin to attack the northerners. “, he said.

“I was at the centre of the creation of the NDDC that is why I am shouting.“, he added.

“The NDDC  was created through the agitations of Ijaw youths . The  agitation for constitution of the board  is  legitimate  and should be granted”,  he said.

“The Ijaws have never attacked northerners any day in the country . I am putting my weight as Chairman of Arewa in the South  to call for reconstitution of the board, this confusion in NDDC should end “, he said.

