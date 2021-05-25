Aregbesola@64: You are Oranmiyan replica, Ooni tells former Osun Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has disclosed that former, Osun state Governor and now Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola possessed the genuine virtues of Oranmiyan.

The monarch a contrary message to commemorate Aregbesola’s 64th birthday issued by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare on Tuesday stated that the former state helmsman is worthy of celebration.

He said the Minister did wonderfully well as a Governor whose achievement would not be forgotten in a hurry.

Also read:

According to the statement, Aregbesola has paid his due and is still serving the country selflessly.

“Just like Oranmiyan whose reign in Ife, Oyo, Edo and other parts of Yoruba territories can never be forgotten due to the selfless services he rendered to his people, our own Ogbeni was wonderful as a Governor and also doing great as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The statement read in part.

While the Ooni wished the celebrant a healthy long life filled with prosperity, he equally prayed that God Almighty continues to guide and guard him.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: