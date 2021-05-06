Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Archbishop Sam Zuga the renowned founder of Africa’s First and best selling cryptocurrency, Zugacoin, has just become the first professor of Digital Economy in the world at the occasion of his 50th Birthday anniversary.

The Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor, the University Senate of Gregory University Uturu Abia State, the award winners of the outstanding private University of the year yesterday, May 5 awarded Professor of Digital Economy (Honorary) to Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga.

The event which took place at Transcorp Hilton Abuja officially made the philanthropic cleric a renowned Professor of Digital Economy.

The Chancellor of the University Prof. Gregory Ibe, who was represented by Prof. Magnus Onouha said, the full Academic rituals will be performed during the next University convocation coming up at the University Campus in November 2021.

This is coming after Sam Zuga bagged UN Appointment and announced International Director, African Affairs.

It would be recalled that an arm of United Nations, saddled with a responsibility for peace and conflict resolutions, International Association of World Peace Advocates officially appointed Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga, a renowned cleric and philanthropist as the INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR, AFRICAN AFFAIRS.

This appointment is accompanied with a lot of benefits including; the UN Charter, the seal and constitution of the Organization, right and authority to attend ECOWAS, AFRICAN UNION, EUROPEAN UNION, COMMONWEALTH OF NATIONS conferences and meeting anywhere in the world amongst others.

The renowned Archbishop Sam Zuga owns and successfully runs the following Digital platforms,

– Samzuga net, works better than (Facebook) with more interesting features

– Samzuga chat, works better than (WhatsApp) with more interesting features

– Samzuga Exchange, works better than (luno or binance) with interesting and understable features.

– Samzuga wallet, also works better than (trust wallet or mew wallet with easy to understand features.

– Samzuga smart contract platform. Africancoinmarketcap amongst others, the cleric also owns the Samzuga TV, Samzuga radio, Samzuga online shopping mall.

Unarguably, no other person has online companies like Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga.

