Archbishop Sam Zuga bags UN appointment

Archbishop Sam Zuga has added another feather to his cap of achievement as he was recently bagged a United Nation appointment.

An arm of United Nations, saddled with a responsibility for peace and conflict resolutions, International Association of World Peace Advocates officially appointed Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga, a renowned cleric and philanthropist as the INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR, AFRICAN AFFAIRS.

This appointment is accompanied with a lot of benefits including; the UN Charter, the seal and constitution of the Organization, right and authority to attend ECOWAS, AFRICAN UNION, EUROPEAN UNION, COMMONWEALTH OF NATIONS conferences and meeting anywhere in the world amongst others.

Archbishop Sam Zuga also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall is the general overseer and spiritual father of House of Joy Ministry, with the headquarters in Gboko, Benue state, Nigeria.

