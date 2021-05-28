Kindly Share This Story:

As controversy continues to trail the ban on open grazing by southern governors, Rahman Akanni Owokoniran, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s South-West region scribe has thrown his weight behind the southern governors, declaring that if Miyetti Allah faults the ban, it should approach the courts to seek redress.

In a chat, he decried the breakdown of law and order and the rise in the loss of lives.

According to Owokoniran, “It is sad that the state of security in our country has descended to this level.

“The affected communities that continue to experience plunder, death and destruction cannot wait helplessly while lives are being lost daily at an alarming rate.

“The governors have done well listening to the cry of their people by proposing legislation to protect them and that is part of good governance.

“The security and safety of our citizens are paramount. So, if the herdsmen are aggrieved, they can approach the court. Interpretation of the law is vested in the judiciary and not the Presidency.

“I support the ban. Rather than tolerate the constant clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers, it’s imperative that regulations be put in place to address the urgent issues, especially one that continues to claim lives and properties at such an unprecedented scale.”

Taking a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari who has described the ban as unconstitutional and failing to address the problem, he added: “In this circumstance, the President is not better placed to rely on the constitution.

“Lives are being lost as a result of regular clashes between the herdsmen and so many communities. Lots of criminal activities are hidden under this disguise and all Mr. President can do is to hide behind the constitution? That is unacceptable.

“That is suggestive of an appetite for the breakdown of law and order. The governors acted swiftly and rightly so, to avert crisis that can escalate beyond our imagination.”

On the Attorney-General’s position, Owokonurin argued that he was insensitive to the urgency of the situation, alleging that the AGF was playing politics with people’s lives and properties.

“It is the height of insensitivity to the current state of insecurity, uncertainty, fear and hunger that the people are presently experiencing throughout the nation and this is sad,” Owokoniran continues.

“That this is a violation of the human rights of herdsmen is a figment of someone’s imagination. No one can enjoy any right that infringes or violate the right of others.

“We all have our rights to life and protection of our properties under the same constitution.”

