APC primaries: 3 aspirants back incumbent Somolu LGA Vice Chair

By Dapo Akinrefon

Ahead of Saturday’s primary elections of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to elect candidates that will fly the party’s flag for the local government elections, three out of the five aspirants vying for the Chairmanship position in Somolu Local Government, on Wednesday, endorsed the incumbent Vice Chairman of the council, Mr. Bowale Sosimi.

With the recent development in the local government, Sosimi will be slugging it out with his principal, Abdul Hamed Salawu, who is the incumbent Chairman of the LGA.

Taiwo Adesanya, who spoke on behalf of the two other aspirants, Wasiu Mustapha and Adeniyi Ogunade, said that they decided to endorse Sosimi because of their conviction in his ability to deliver on APC manifesto.

Adesanya, who is currently the Secretary to the Local Government (SLG), explained that he and the two other aspirants have agreed to collapse their structures to support the incumbent vice chairman of the council to represent the local government in the coming election.

He said: “This is in a bid to foster peace, unity and progress of our local government. The interest of our people is very germane to us and that is why we have agreed with the leadership of APC to come together as one to contest the forthcoming election against the opposition to deliver the community for the good of our people.”

In his acceptance speech at the event, which was held at the Constituency office of the Ademorin Kuye, the Federal lawmaker representing Somolu Federal Constituency, Sosimi expressed appreciation to the three aspirants.

The LGA vice chairman described the honour bestowed on him by the other aspirants as a call to service, adding that he would do everything to complement the THEME agenda of the Lagos State government if he eventually emerges the council chairman.

He said: “I have no choice than to deliver on the manifesto of our party, the APC. The THEME agenda of the Lagos State government is very germane and we just have to key in. I want to assure everyone of you that I am not going to disappoint and I will deliver because this is a call to service.”

