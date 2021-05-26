Breaking News
Translate

APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat

On 6:12 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the commissioning of its South-South Zonal Secretariat earlier slated for May 28 to June 4 in Enugu.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APCCaretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

“Owing to the tragic mishap that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior military officers and service men.

READ ALSO: 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges

“The National Chairman of the CECPC of our party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has directed that the aforementioned event earlier scheduled for May 28, be shifted to Friday, June 4,” he said.

He appealed to the party’s leaders to show understanding in the circumstance.

He added that the decision was taken in honour of the military officers who died in active service of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!