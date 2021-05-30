APC needs love, peace in Osun State to engender continuity in governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Makinde

Without fear of contradiction, I am a party man and I will continue to support and promote the interest of All Progressives Congress [APC] with the last atom of strength in me.

However, it has gotten to a point for some of us who are true democrats and as party chieftains, we cannot continue to keep quiet but to express our displeasure and ensure that the goodwill and the support the party enjoy from the people are not eroded or compromised, judging from the activities of some moles within the party structure.

To pretend that all is well as members of All Progressives Congress [APC] in Osun State will only not be laughable but callous and be consider a sheer mischief from anyone who truly believes in the success and progress of the party.

Not too long ago, APC went into an election that produced our amiable and competent Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola. The election was keenly contested and we worked like never before to record such a deserving success in what ordinarily should be a very resounding victory in view of our giant strides so far recorded as a progressive party in the state and Nigeria at large.

Our transformational agenda and genuine desires to make the difference was very superb compared to old style of previous government. We barely take solace in the victory instead of a walk over we truly deserved. It therefore remains a sorry tales to behold for any good student of history to learn, for that episode sweated us beyond measures and took us to unnecessary rerun that almost derailed our state, thankfully God saw us through.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts. We are actually not behaving like a party who wishes to continue with serious determination to consolidate all the landmark successes recorded by our Governors in APC [past and present].

“Each and everyone of us here today will at one time in our lives look upon a loved one who is in need and ask the same question: We are willing to help, Lord, but what, if anything, is needed? For it is true we can seldom help those closest to us.

Either we don’t know what part of ourselves to give or, more often than not, the part we have to give is not wanted. And so it is those we live with and should know who elude us. But we can still love them – we can love completely without complete understanding”.. Norman Maclean

There is no fool like a careless gambler who starts taking victory for granted. We are where we are only because we worked as a team and so we must be conscious of what division can cost us as a party. We must not only be seen to work as co-stakeholders with clear minds and vision but in high spirits to avoid the undue consequences of falling as a prey in the waiting hands of the vicious and vituperative opposition.

In deepining my humble appeal suffices to share these quotable quotes below:

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision devoid of malice keeping.

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.”

Without mincing words, Governor Oyetola since assumption into office has succeeded in eliciting favourable reviews of his performance from a broad spectrum of commentators. This consensus of opinion suggests that he is succeeding in delivering meaningful change to the good people of Osun State. Offering to them purpose driven leadership as he tackles the issues which affect them and their environment. Such that it seems fair to say that he is undertaking a potentially ordinary job in an extraordinary manner.

He has done so well, I don’t think people should hesitate to support his coming back as Governor of the state, he has done so well from infrastructure to health, to security and housing which are the major hurdle in government policy. Today in Osun State, many of our rural settlements have impressively received a city centre status despite the challenge of meagre revenue the state is often faced with.

Under no circumstance should we allow antics of the opposition to distract us in our bid to ensure Oyetola’s re-election as Governor in Osun State and therefore we must be wary and mindful that those potential inheritors would never pray for the recovery of any sick person. Remember that our core value and dream is to sustain change so that all systemic distortions can be corrected and we can enjoy the fruits of being Nigerians under the banner of freedom. It is also our hope that our unborn children will inherit a better Osun State so that posterity can judge us kindly.

Oyetola on his own is a good and sellable product, easy to market with enviable and meritorious track records of excellence, but the big ‘but’ is how we ignore too many grievances and things that needed to be nipped in the bud in the overall interest of Osun State..The greatest of our problem is the fact that there exist too many accrimonies and persistence malice within APC and also same at national as a whole….4plus4 we truly deserve, lets keep the vision alive and sustain continuity in governance.

*Hon. Rotimi Makinde was a member of House of Representatives who represented Ife Federal Constituency in the 7th Assembly.*

