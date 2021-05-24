APC: National Convention can hold in June if…  – Party Scribe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said it remained committed to ensuring transparency in the discharge of its mandate, saying contrary to concerns in some quarters, it is ready to hold the national convention of the party in June or at any time approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders of the party.

National Secretary of the party’s CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this on Monday in Abuja shortly after an emergency meeting of the committee.

According to him, the meeting was a one-point exercise – to ratify the APC primaries recently conducted ahead of the Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

He said; “It was an emergency one-item agenda meeting to ratify the APC FCT Area Council primaries but we had to step down the item because of the additional information we needed.

“We have said that if you are to disqualify anybody, the Caretaker Committee must see clearly why it should be so.

“We are also mindful of the deadline from INEC and have given them time with which to supply us the documents we requested from them”.

On other issues discussed since the meeting could not ratify the APC FCT Area Council primaries, Akpanudoedehe said; “We are aware that party members are desiring to hear from the Caretaker Committee. I can tell you that we are looking into so many things and I can tell you that we have to consult extensively before we will do anything.

“We have major stakeholders like Mr President, Vice President, Governors among others. We have to consult so that when we are coming out there will be no dissenting voice. We are still at the level of consensus.

“We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national convention or congresses of the party. We have serious security issues like the agitations going on the zones.

“We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the congresses. We are mindful that our party must be strong. We just welcomed the Governor of Cross River State and assuming it is Congress, how would we have accommodated him? Be rest assured that the overall interest is paramount to us. We have taken lots of things into consideration to ensure that the party is peaceful and united.

“On membership registration, I can inform you authoritatively that registration has ended and we are collating from the committee and over 21 states have submitted. Part of the delay is that some of them are trying to tidy up their reports before submitting to the committee”, he stated.

Asked about the possibility of an implosion should the party fail to hold its national convention in June, Akpanudoedehe said it is for the leaders of the party to decide when to hold the convention

He said; “I want to assure you that there will be no crisis in our party in June. Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agree on.

“This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians. We can always fight and resolve at family level”.

