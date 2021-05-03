Breaking News
APC National Chairmanship:  I’ll offer myself to serve if… – Almakura

On 5:01 pmIn Newsby
Almakura
Almakura

By David Odama

THE former Governor of Nasarawa state and the senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Almaura has offered to serve the All Progressive Congress, APC, as its National Chairman if the opportunity come his way.

Almaura who is one of the leading contender for the office of the National Chairman of, APC, said he will contest the position if the seat is zone to North Central or thrown open for contest.

Speaking when his campaign coordinators from visited him at the weekend, Senator Al-makura,  explained that he would contest the Chairmanship of the party if the leadership of the party will zone the office to the North Central.

“If they zone the office of the national chairman of our party to North Central zone, then we will all go out with our might and officially declare our ambition. If they throw it open, we will come out in full glare to contest, but if they zone it to either North East or North West, then I will not go into the race because I am a loyal member of APC” Senator Almakua declared.

According to the former governor of Nasarawa State, “I’m yet to officially declare my  ambition because. the caretaker Committee has not release the  guidelines  for the elections. As a loyal member I will abide by any position taking by the party”, Almaura stated.

“On my ambition for the office of the National Chairman of our great party, I want to thank Governor Abdullahi Sule, who is in the forefront of this project. Since the flag off of our party’s revalidation in Gudi, without consulting me he spoke publicly and every one was very happy”

Going down the  historical perspective on how CPC started in Nasarawa State and metamarphorsed to APC, the senator  Almakura noted that  everything about APC started from  Nasarawa state adding that the reasons given  by the governor were widely accepted.

“We are following events keenly as  they unfold to see when the caretaker committee of APC will  release the  guidelines. As a loyal member of the party I will accept its verdict  in good faith”

Senator Al-Makura thanked  the coordinators  for the visit as well as  Governor Abdullahi Sule, for  championing the campaign for his APC chairmanship ambition.

Earlier, the group led by the majority leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Tanko Tunga (APC Awe North)  had said that they were in the senator’s residence  in Lafia to strengthen the existing relationship and pray for him to get to the top as the National Chairman of APC in the country.

Tunga however promised senator Almakura that  the campaigns organizations would interface with other organizations from other states to solicit for his election as the chairman of the ruling APC.

