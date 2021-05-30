APC appoints Yahaya Bello, Sule, others to reconcile aggrieved FCT members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

As part of its troubleshooting measures ahead of the Area Council primaries in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has appointed Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello as chairman of a seven-man committee to reconcile all the aggrieved parties and individuals.

In the letter of appointment issued Sunday in Abuja by the National Secretary, CECPC, Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe, the party also named the Nasarawa state governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule as member, while Hon. Olaide Akinremi will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include; Sen. Ahmed Yusuf Yusuf, Dr. James Lalu, Hon. Cletus Dick and Hon. Uche Ogah.

The Governor Yahaya Bello-led committee is expected to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of APC constitution and template for the reconciliation/mobilization committee.

According to the party, “the Committee is expected to: Identify persons who may have taken issues with the conduct of the exercise(s), the issues in contention(if any) and take practical steps to conciliate and harmonize all such persons and issues in time for a satisfactory outcome in the FCT Area Council Elections.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

