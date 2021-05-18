Anglican church urges Buhari to convoke National peace dialogue

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Church of Nigeria, ( Anglican communion ) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convoke a National Peace Dialogue to evolve solutions to the myriad of challenges already threatening national peace.

Rt Reverent Christian Ide in his Bishop’s charge delivered to the third session of the 13 synod of the Anglican Diocese of Warri, Delta state, with the theme “ Symbols of the Holy spirit: understanding /experiencing more of him “, said the country was drifting towards the direction of large conflicts, thus making it expedient for an urgent National Peace Dialogue to rescue the ugly trend.

“The preferred Chief facilitator of this national peace dialogue should be our President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria is moving towards large conflicts that are beyond the current terrorism being unleashed in the country “ , he said.

“The AK 47 wielding herdsmen are moving in their large numbers into the south west, south east and south south which is already having its negative effects on the socio-economic wellbeing of the nation”, he added.

“The state of human insecurity in Nigeria is almost at an explosion point. In the last three months, no fewer than 25 Police stations have been burnt in the South east and South south regions of the country while 67 security men have been killed “

“This underscores the need for an urgent National Peace Dialogue to be facilitated by our President “, he said.

“The dialogue should be honest enough whose outcome will not be subjected to the institutions under the 1999 constitution”, he added.

Continuing, the church said insurgency and the twin problem of banditry and kidnapping had resulted in closure of schools , businesses in the northern part of the country, stressing that the federal government should begin to consider state or local policing since indigenes were more conversant with their communities than any stranger.

The church further enjoined the Delta state government to prevail on some of its contractors to deliver quality jobs even as it lauded the government for the plethora of roads so far delivered to the state in this administration.

