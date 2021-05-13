Anambra guber: Eschew violence, Anambra Lagos president urges politicians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

As Anambra State goes to the poll in November, to elect Governor Willie Obiano’s successor, the President of Association of Anambra State Development Unions, AASDU, Lagos, Sir Amechi Ebeledike, has called on political parties, political actors and followers to play by the rule in order to ensure peaceful and credible election.

Ebeledike made the call after his swearing in ceremony as the new president of the AASDU.

According to him, Anambra, as a pacesetter state was always ahead of other states, and tries to show examples as well as taking steps that others will emulate.

He urged the governor to take proactive measures to tame any form of insecurity that may try to mar the scheduled governorship election.

READ ALSO:

“I have already sent a message to the government of Anambra State, appealing to ​ Governor Obiano to take proactive measures in nipping any form of crime in the bud before damages are done. I’m also imploring the political parties, aspirants and their supporters to make sure that they go by the rules. This is family matter, and at the end of the day, it is only one person that will emerge as the governor, and Anambra State will remain, as well as the citizens and residents; so there must be peace in the state.

“We cannot afford to have division because of election. I’m urging our people to associate with any political party and vote any candidate of their choice, but let there be peace. At the end of the day, so long as it is a peaceful and credible election, whoever that emerges must be supported. We are praying for the emergence of the best candidate,” Ebeledike said.

The AASDU president bemoaned the state of insecurity in Anambra and the Southeast, warning that the state or Igbo land should not be turned into war theatre.

He noted that the worrisome insecurity should not be left to the police or security agencies alone, but civilians should as well help by providing relevant information to the security agencies to forestall any further attacks and damages.

Kindly Share This Story: