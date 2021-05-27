Anambra guber battle: APGA, not a divided house — National chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, under Edozie Njoku, yesterday said that APGA, would not go into the battle of winning the governorship election of Anambra State with a divided house.

Njoku spoke to newsmen in Owerri, after he and APGA members attended the burial ceremony of late Jude Aguchiala Amadi at Umuchieze, Umuekwunne in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area in Imo.

It was his belief that the legal tussle in APGA, was a temporary thing and that it would finally in the end strengthen the party for the future as well as address the attempts by some individuals to usurp the party’s leadership.

According to Edozie, “It is not true that APGA is going into Anambra governorship election with a divided house. What happens is that there is a slight leadership tussle where Victor Oye and co try to usurp the party. It is just a temporary thing. That is while our focus is on building the party. Not only on Anambra moving into other states.

“We have formed a reconciliation committee, that is part of the process of uniting the party. So, APGA is a national party with strong affinity and Southerners are all for APGA.

“Like what I told the APGA, people we should not take so much out of this if at the end of the process Oye remains the national chairman of APGA, please let APGA, people file behind him. If Njoku is the National chairman after the court processes please file behind him. But is not possible Oye, will win because he has no case. So, after Imo state in the reconcilable process, we are heading to Ebonyi, Rivers, Bauchi and then Rivers state before going to other states of the federation.”

He continued: “All the time is Anambra State, everything now is Anambra state. There are thirty-six states and the Federal Republic which is Abuja that makes up the constituency of the party, Anambra is one of the states we are fighting very hard to win the governorship.

“When we started APGA and won the governorship of Anambra State we did not have a governor and today we now have a governor. It is very important, as I will always say that we must get the party in order, the structures must be in order that is while we are travelling around. We are building our party gradually again.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

