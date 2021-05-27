Anambra Gov’ship: I’m in race to build an economically viable State — Igwebuike Hygers

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Frontline contender for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial race in the All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Igwebuike Ifeanyi Hygers has said the creation of an economically viable state where the enormous potentials of the state can be harnessed remains a possibility.

Dr Igwebuike was speaking to newsmen shortly after picking his nomination form at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He acknowledged that successive administration since the days of Dr Chris Ngige has consistently done their bit in the development of the state but none has been able to set a policy framework for continuity.

“This is not my first time contesting this very election, I have been in the race a couple of times before but the reason behind my consistency is that there is a particular thing that is missing and that is the foundation of the state.

”The state lacks foundation and there is no foundation. The state is a project and a project without a foundation cannot stand. For instance, when Chris Ngige came in, he focused on road construction, Peter Obi also consolidated while Obiano too is doing the same but there is no policy on roads, no policy on the water when there are policies, it provides a yardstick for the members of the House of Assembly in their oversight function to know whether things are being done with the set standards.” He added.

On the issue of the ban on open grazing, Dr Igwebuike noted that the era has since passed, hence the need for reform. He assured that the security of lives and properties will remain the focus of his administration by laying strategies to control the issues of farmers and herders clash.

