Anambra community petitions Obiano over traditional stool crisis

By Chinedu Adonu

People of Umuotti Ajalli town, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have made a passionate appeal to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano to intervene in the chieftaincy crisis in the community.

The community, in the petition through their counsel, Jerome Chukwudozie Okolo SAN, appealed to Gov. Obiano, in the interest of peace in the community, not to recognise a rival traditional ruler in the community, Emesinwa Nwosu but rather the incumbent traditional ruler, Ikechukwu Nwosu, the Eze VII of Umuotti, Ajalli.

They posited that Eze Ikechukwu Nwosu has been their royal father since August 18, 2018, when he was installed and wondered why some prominent persons in the community are projecting Emesinwa Nwosu to edge Ikechukwu Nwosu aside, using their influence to prevail on Gov. Obiano to give Emesinwa staff of office for the traditional stool.

