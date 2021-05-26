Anambra 2021: PDP delegates support zoning presidential, governorship slots – Report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

A report released by a consulting firm, Eagle Badger, Wednesday, indicated that delegates from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, supported zoning of 2023 presidency slot to South-East geopolitical zone and governorship ticket to Anambra South Senatorial District respectively.

According to the Head of Media, Eagle Badger, Paschal Ojezela, the report basically centred on PDP delegates in Anambra State, and will serve as reference material to guide political actors.

The report also indicated that majority of delegates cutting across the local government areas in Anambra expressed support for zoning the presidential ticket to the South East in 2023 by 78 per cent, while 62 per cent of delegates supported the proposed PDP governorship ticket should be zoned to Anambra South Senatorial District.

However, the report showed that delegates who opposed zoning the PDP governorship ticket to Anambra South were from two LGAs in Anambra North, which are Onitsha North and Onitsha South LGAs, and two from Anambra Central -Anaocha and Njikoka LGAs.

It will be recalled that 12 of the 16 Anambra governorship aspirants of the party are from Anambra South, who met and came issued a communique calling for the party to respect the zoning principle as imbedded in the party’s constitution, and all of them pledged their collective support for whoever among them emerges as winner of the primaries and candidate of the party from Anambra South.

Speaking on how the poll was conducted, the Head of Media, Eagle Badger, Paschal Ojezela, explained that, “We try to bring statistical data to political decision making.

“So this report could perhaps serve as reference material to guide political actors, as we believe it gives some empirical insight into what voters are thinking.

“For us, one surprising highlight was the fact that most delegates confirmed that social media was the leading source of political information for them; contradicting that popular political saying that elections are not won on social media.”

Meanwhile, according to the report, insecurity was seen as the greatest problem facing Anambra State, followed by unemployment.

It also added that the three most popular aspirants seen to emerge winner of the primaries and projected to win the general election as the party’s candidate includes Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

Ojezele further explained and made it clear that, “We need to make it clear that we did not ask delegates who would win the PDP primaries, as delegates were reluctant to reveal that information.

“So this is perhaps more a measure of perceived popularity than an indicator of the outcome of the PDP Primaries.

“The only way to project the winner of the Primaries would have been to ask delegates who they would be voting for. Unfortunately, we were unable to collect that information.”

The PDP and APC Governorship primaries have been fixed for the 26th of June 2021, while the ruling party in the State, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, will hold its primaries on June 23, 2021.

