ANAMBRA 2021: APC launches ‘Operation Takeover’, inaugurates candidates’ forum

IN pursuit of its quest to win the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State and selection of credible presidential and governorship standard bearers in subsequent elections in the country, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has established a dedicated forum in all states of the federation.

Inaugurating the Anambra state chapter of the APC Forum for Credible Candidates in Awka, yesterday, the forum’s National Chairman, Chief Uche Okorie, charged the executives to spread the message of “Next Level for better Nigeria” to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Okorie who was represented by Mazi Ogbonnia Onu, a key official at the party’s national headquarters, in his inaugural address urged the members, especially the state, council and ward executives to close ranks with other party officials to fortify the Forum and mobilise the electorate to deliver the party at the governorship poll.

His words: “This forum is geared towards activating and buoying the membership base of the party in the South-East geo-political zone towards the 2023 presidential election. It’s only an overwhelming voting support for the party that would see the party and her candidates through in all the elections.

“The National Headquarters want us to work with APC in the states as support groups. The party will ensure members of this forum interfaces with all the governorship and presidential aspirants with a view to choosing the best.

“Therefore, as the election in Anambra state draws near, I urge our members as well as APC supporters in the state to close ranks.”

The Anambra state Chairman and Coordinator of the forum, Chief Barnabas Atuewuru while accepting the task on behalf of his executives assured that they were committed towards ensuring landslide victory for the party in all subsequent polls so as to hoist APC flag in Awka Government House.

He said they were look forward to interfacing with all the aspirants and to work collectively with whoever emerges as the candidate.

The executives were formally inaugurated and provided with appointment letters and identity cards.

