AMS: President Bio, IOM for Decent Work, Leadership Forum May 28

In Freetown, Sierra Leone on May 28, the African Migration Summit (AMS)’s organizers will further the quest for the emancipation of the Africans from indecent labour migration.

This is as the team is set to launch amazon’s best-seller book titled ‘Deadly or Decent Work’ alongside the Decent Migration Leadership Forum.

The AMS powered by the Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) in partnership with the Nekotech Center of Excellence is reputable for organizing the maiden edition of the summit in Accra, Ghana between February 25-26, 2021.

JIFORM President, Mr Abayomi Ajibola in a statement, said “the launching is the first in the series of events lined up by the organizers within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region themed: Shifting The Paradigm from Deadly to Decent Work for the Enhancement of Remittances, to be led by the Sierra Leonean President, Maada Bio with other African leaders and several international institutions.

Ajibola, who doubles as the Director Media, Slice Of Success (SOS) Global Investment, an organization piloting decent job across the world, in the statement, said “it has become imperative for all to grab the solutions to the deadly work as contained in the book authored by Rev. Dr. Asie Kabukie Ocansey.

“The author is a renowned member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, representing the Diaspora African Forum and founder of the Nekotech Centre for Labour Migration Diplomacy, Ghana.

“We are consolidating on the determination to shift the paradigm of labour migration to better the lots of the Africans through decent work negotiation by creating multilateral platforms aimed at getting a unified voice for the continent that will lead to the increase in the diaspora remittances.

“The convergence would focus on the way out of the enslavement of Africans, especially the women folks in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

“We are heralding a crusade to carry a long series of leadership hierarchy in Africa ranging from the Presidents, ministers, ambassadors and other layers of government functionaries on migration matters. On this, we cannot afford to close our eyes to the politics involved so that we can make Africans worthy of their labour and wages.

“Certainly we say no to human trafficking, child labour, prostitution and other forms of abuses against the Africans under whatever disguise

“The launching will be chaired by Sierra Leone’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Alpha Timbo with the participation of the former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda; Diaspora Affairs Office of President of Ghana; Dean of African Ambassadors; Diaspora African Forum; former minister of immigration Canada, Hon Gerry Weiner; President of Domestics Workers Africa, ministers of foreign Affairs, labour from the West African countries, International Organization for Migration (IOM) and others.

“The author of the decent work publication, Dr Ocansey is a multiple international award winner and an Engineering graduate of Rutgers University, NJ-USA. She is a Migration Expert with over 30 years’ experience that has held consulting positions with the Ghana Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare.

“The AU committee member is also a theologian, philanthropist and successful businesswoman who co-founded the multiple award-winning NGO, Nekotech Centre of Excellence”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

