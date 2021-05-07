Amigos Club holds free health awareness programme for Ifedapo community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

A one day health awareness programme was held in Ifedapo community in Lagos to help the elderly watch their health in other to keep fit especially during post Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme which is the first edition of corporate social responsibility ,CSR by the Amigos Club of Nigeria in collaboration with Ifedayo community development association attracted the young and elderly in the community who came to check on their health and get doctors advice.

According to the organizers the aim of the one day health awareness programme was to improve and help the community in which the club was; and also to a giving back to the society.

Speaking at the event the president, Amigos Club of Nigeria, Desmond Otakponmwen said that it was important to always think of our health first.

“ What Amigos Club have done today is a welcome development as it is what the community needs. Firstly, we have to think of our health, most of the people in the club are the youths of this community, they have been a part of this community and it is good that they are bringing this here in other to let people know that health is wealth.” He said.

On the reason for forming the Club, Amigos president explained that : “Amigos, an association of like-minded friends who came together to set up platform where they can address welfare, goals and accelerated development.

” To strengthen the weak members with the capacity of the strong members; To give back to our host community because That’s where our office is located; and opened for everyone from age 18.” Otakponmwen reiterated.

Also speaking the Community Development Association Chairman of in Ifedapo community, Bola Shodipe said the reason for the health awareness is to sensitize the community members on the importance of being in good health.

“ Amigos Club is comprising of friends, established in 2018 that has most members of the club grew up in this community.

” The intention of setting up the club is to give back to this community because it is a platform where we all met each other before we became whatever we are today.

” Today’s event is a way for us to give back to our community. We invited specialist doctors that conducted test , those that need immediate medication were given, including those that needed advance treatment were also advised what to do.” He said.

One of the beneficiaries Kabiru, expressed gratitude to the organizers for the gesture saying that it is a good way to get close to the community

“We thank the Amigos club for this wonderful gesture to help people who cannot go for check up from time to time. I was given free counseling and medication. ” Elated Kabiru noted.

Another beneficiary, Bose Adedayo stated that the programme was an opportunity for those who can’t access healthcare to get it easy and free.

“The programme is interesting as we have doctors who can check blood pressure and sugar level which we cannot always walk into the hospital and get, we thank them and pray that God will bless them” He said.

