American actress Tawny Kitaen dies at 59

Kindly Share This Story:



American actress Tawny Kitaen who appeared in “Bachelor Party” and provocative 1980s rock videos, has died in California.

Kitaen — whose real first name was Julie — died on Friday at home in Newport Beach, according to a release from the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of her death was not yet revealed.

In 1984, she co-starred in an early Tom Hanks comedy, “Bachelor Party.

Also read:

She then appeared in music videos for heavy metal bands Ratt and Whitesnake, including in “Back for More” and “Is This Love.”

Kitaen memorably performed the splits and other moves on two Jaguar hoods in Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again” and later married the lead singer, David Coverdale.

She appeared on TV shows like “The New WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and reality shows such as “Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew” and “Botched.”

Kitaen was born Julie Kitaen in San Diego,California on Aug. 5, 1961.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: