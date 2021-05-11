Alleged Shooting to death of Water Melon Seller by Soldier: Army begins investigation, search for perpetrator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that it has commenced Investigation intọ the alleged killing of a Water Melon trader by a soldier after the seller demanded for payment of goods bought from the soldier in Sokoto.

A statement signed by Brig General Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations said, “The General Officer Commanding 8 Division Major General Usman Yusuf has since commissioned an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the altercations which eventually claimed one life as efforts are ongoing to arrest the the yet to be identified perpetrator.

While noting that the sad event is regrettable, the Army condoled with the family of the deceased even as it added that no military operational vehicle was set ablaze as claimed by a Media publication.

The statement resds, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a news report by an online media, of 10 May 2021 alleging that a water melon seller was shot dead while demanding his pay from a military personnel who bought water melon from him and refused to pay.

“It was also alleged that some angry youths in the area reacted and chased the soldier into a hotel along Gusau – Sokoto Road.

“Also stated in the report was that the angry youths blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road bye pass and set an army operational vehicle ablaze.

“The NA wishes to state that the sad incident is quite regrettable and condole with the family of the deceased.

"Additionally, it is important to state that no military operational vehicle was set ablaze as claimed in the report.

“Additionally, it is important to state that no military operational vehicle was set ablaze as claimed in the report.

“The NA remains professional and will never condone any act of misconduct by troops against the very people they are deployed to protect.

“The Army wish to state clearly that, the alleged perpetrator once identified will be subjected to a thorough investigation and if found wanting, will be made to face the full wrath of the law in accordance with extant provisions.

“Furthermore, the NA wish to assure the good people of Zamfara state that normalcy has been restored in the general area and the Army remains committed in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

“The Army is also working to put in place measures to ensure that such incident never occur never occur again.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

